Radical TV has arrived! Now you can train in the privacy of your own home, with our incredible new fitness video App, that’s as easy as 1,2,3 - Open, select and play. With categories for everyone, whatever the goal, whether it’s fat burning, toning, dance or an array of other needs, we have them all on Radical TV. In fact we also have a program for beginners! But that’s not all. One of the best features of Radical TV is our 8 or 12 week workout plans. Often people join the gym because they need help with their training. With Radical TV we bring the gym to you, in an App. No matter what level of experience, skill or age, Radical TV provides a simple workout plan with videos, day by day and week by week. Radical TV. Putting fitness in your hands, so that you’re in control.

Radical Fitness TV This site is no longer available here. If you have questions, please reach out to our support team by using this contact form.